Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as PM: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): The newly elected Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said the PML-N had accepted the

Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case, though the

people had rejected Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

In his maiden address to the National Assembly after securing

the 221 majority vote from the House, Shahid Khaqan said Nawaz

Sharif would be re-elected to the National Assembly and as the

prime minister.

Not even a single legal expert, he said, had seconded the apex

court decision. Nawaz Sharif left his office immediately after

the verdict and the democratic system was continuing ib the country

without any break, he added.

He said despite the perception that the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz would collapse, the party today was stronger than

ever before with not a single defection while the democracy was gaining strength.

He said a larger court would soon be held, sans the JIT, where

the people and the political parties across the divide would vouch

for the honesty of Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif never ever asked us for any corruption and

pursued politics of principles,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power,

turned it into an economic power, stabilised economy, added 10,000 MW

to the national grid and brought LNG to the country to restart the

stalled fertilizer plants and the closed down industrial units.

He said another fault of Nawaz Sharif was to bring $60

billion of foreign direct investment. While during the Pervez

Musharraf era, not even a single electricity generation plant

was added, motorway built or infrastructure laid, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi thanked the National Assembly members for

reposing confidence in him and also thanked the opposition for

remembering them in their abusive language during public gatherings.

He said his party members could respond in an similar manner,

but they were under the instructions of their leader Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif who have abstained them from stooping too low.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he fully realized the

responsibility of the office of prime minister.

“This office has witnessed prime ministers including Liaquat

Ali Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Muhammad

Khan Junejo, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,”

he said.

Referring to his 30-year affiliation with Nawaz Sharif, he said

he could testify that the former prime minister Sharif had never

been involved in corruption.

“Even the MNAs from Multan and Rawalpindi, and my brothers

from Awami National Party, Muttahida Qaumi Party and Jamat-e-Islami

will also testify the same,” he said.

Abbasi said he, himself, was ready to answer any question

raised about his assets.

“Before entering politics 30 years back, my assets were

manifold as compared to the present with much better lifestyle.

What I attained is through hard work and am never afraid to justify

it,” he said.

Abbasi said politics had become an abuse in the country and

required a collective effort by the members of the House to restore

its sanctity and respect.

He said the country would only be run under the Constitution

and the fact should be well understood by the government, army,

intelligence agencies, judiciary and businessmen.

“These six institutions sail in the same boat and will drown

collectively, in case the boat sinks,” he warned.

Shahid Khaqan said he had assumed the office only to serve

the country and deliver maximum during the 45-day period.

He called upon the opposition parties to join the

government in its efforts for strengthening the democratic

system and supremacy of the constitution.

The prime minister-elect underlined the need to sustain the

economic growth achieved by the PML-N government and stressed

upon creation of more jobs through investment and China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He alluded that they would have to endure some pains to

get gains and take some difficult decisions for sustainable

growth.

Expressing his personal views about taxes, he said the

non-tax payers would be netted to bring more stability to the

financial health of the country.

He regretted that majority of the people considered

paying taxes as optional.

Shahid Khaqan said the people enjoying luxurious

lifestyles with palatial houses and glossy vehicles had to

justify their income, promising that they would be made to

cough up taxes, once the cabinet permited him to go ahead with

his plans.

He said generally, politicians were blamed for not being

sincere to their job and urged them to set the precedent in

that regard.

He urged that taxes should be paid for the development,

welfare and security of the country.

About agriculture, he reiterated that being the backbone of

economy, efforts would be made to give it more support and

incentives.

He said the PML-N government’s economic policies

remained very successful and assured their continuity.

He said the provision of security to each citizen was

the government’s priority and it could be achieved through

integrated efforts.

Shahid Khaqan pointed out that automatic weapon licenses

were not allowed across the world and hinted that the federal

government would abolish their issuance.

About the education sector, he said its quality had

deteriorated, but the federal government would strive to take the

lead by implementing a uniform system across the country.

However, he made it clear that after devolution of powers, the

subject was the domain of provinces and the provincial

governments could follow their own decisions.

In the health sector, he said besides increasing the

facility of health cards, quality of hospitals would be

improved.

The federal government would try to upgrade the health

sector with all the available resources, he added.

The prime minister-elect said the power projects to inject

10,000 megawatt electricity to the national grid and motorway networks would be completed.

About his other visions, he said the railways would be

put on the most modern track.

Terming the issues of Karachi vital, he said those were

interlinked with the country’s progress and prosperity.

He said he would also accord high priority to the development

of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

Lauding contributions of the former minister for finance,

he said Ishaq Dar had given a fiscal space to the country, which

was facing the perils of financial default.

Dar through his virtue of hard work put the country on

the sound economic tack, he added.

He also expressed his optimism that Nawaz Sharif would

once again be re-elected to the House.

Shahid Khaqan expressed his gratitude to the allied parties,

including MQM, PkMAP and JUI-F, FATA members and others for

supporting him.