Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as PM in 2018: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister of State for Water and

Power, Abid Sher Ali Friday expressed confidence that Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif would be re-elected as the Prime Minister in the general

elections of 2018

“General public had given mandate to Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and

they would again repose confidence in him in 2018 elections on

performance basis,” he said while talking to media persons outside

the Supreme Court.

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, he said, Pakistan was developing and progressing day by day.

He said mega development projects initiated and completed by

the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government were not being

digested by anti-development forces, as they do not want to see

Pakistan flourshing.

He said network of highways and motorways was being expanded

across the country, the menace of terrorism was being eliminated

completely and several projects under the game-changer China-

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were heading towards completion.

He criticized Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran

Khan for undue criticism on the PML-N leadership and for expecting

decision of his choice in the Panama Papers case, which would never

fulfill.

The minister was of the view that father of Imran Khan was dismissed by Zulfiqar Ali

Bhutto on the corruption charges and when asked, Imran

Khan failed to clarify.

Abid Sher Ali termed Pakistan Peoples Party a corrupt mafia

adding that the lectures on corruption given by its leadership “does

not suit it”.

He said that before talking about corruption, the PPP

leadership should present the money trails of Dr. Asim Hussain,

model girl Ayan Ali and Sharjeel Memon.

He said that all the corrupt mafia was disappointed with the

progress and development of the country and became united against

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to destroy his development agenda.

He also asked the Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad to present the money

trail of his different properties to show how he made all these

properties.

“If he (Shaikh Rasheed), succeed to give the money trail of his

different properties, i would tender resignation and transfer my

properties to him”, he challenged.