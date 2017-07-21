Nawaz Sharif to be re-elected as PM in 2018: Abid Sher

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister of State for Water and
Power, Abid Sher Ali Friday expressed confidence that Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif would be re-elected as the Prime Minister in the general
elections of 2018
“General public had given mandate to Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and
they would again repose confidence in him in 2018 elections on
performance basis,” he said while talking to media persons outside
the Supreme Court.
Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, he said, Pakistan was developing and progressing day by day.
He said mega development projects initiated and completed by
the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government were not being
digested by anti-development forces, as they do not want to see
Pakistan flourshing.
He said network of highways and motorways was being expanded
across the country, the menace of terrorism was being eliminated
completely and several projects under the game-changer China-
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were heading towards completion.
He criticized Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran
Khan for undue criticism on the PML-N leadership and for expecting
decision of his choice in the Panama Papers case, which would never
fulfill.
The minister was of the view that father of Imran Khan was dismissed by Zulfiqar Ali
Bhutto on the corruption charges and when asked, Imran
Khan failed to clarify.
Abid Sher Ali termed Pakistan Peoples Party a corrupt mafia
adding that the lectures on corruption given by its leadership “does
not suit it”.
He said that before talking about corruption, the PPP
leadership should present the money trails of Dr. Asim Hussain,
model girl Ayan Ali and Sharjeel Memon.
He said that all the corrupt mafia was disappointed with the
progress and development of the country and became united against
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to destroy his development agenda.
He also asked the Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad to present the money
trail of his different properties to show how he made all these
properties.
“If he (Shaikh Rasheed), succeed to give the money trail of his
different properties, i would tender resignation and transfer my
properties to him”, he challenged.
