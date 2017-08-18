Nawaz Sharif the most popular leader of country: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

Friday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the most popular political leader of the country.

General elections would be held in 2018 and people should exercise

their right of vote for accountability of political leaders and parties, he said talking to a TV channel.

The minister said despite leg pulling Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N)’s four year performance was better than that of previous ten years.

Replying to a question, he said although PML-N leader had been

disqualified but we were enjoying federal government, two provincial governments and also Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments.

He said democracy was not yet strengthen in the country, and it was

still in its transitional period.

PML-N would prepare a constitutional package with help of other

political parties and legal experts but not yet, he added.