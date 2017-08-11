Nawaz Sharif thanked public for great support for upcoming elections: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): PML-N leader, Musadiq Malik on Friday
said that PML-N leader Muhammmed Nawaz Sharif’s mission was to thank public
including his party’s workers and MNAs for initiating a grand national dialogue between
them for contesting the upcoming elections.
Talking to PTV News, he said main purpose of Nawaz Sharif’s rally was
to enquire from peoples about their approval whether they had accepted decision of the
court in his favour or not.
He lauded PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s efforts to bring
improvement in the power and energy sectors and his mission to
bring the country on the path of economic progress and
development.
He also acknowledged Nawaz Sharif’s efforts for bringing
peace in the war torn areas and successful war against terrorism
in the country.
He observed although the sitting Prime minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi and his cabinet was performing his duties quite well but
they had their political and spiritual affiliation with their
political party.
Purpose of Nawaz Sharif’s rally was not meant to gain public support against the court’s verdict in favour of him, he added.
He expressed deep grief over killing of an innocent child in an accident
during PML-N rally in Gujrat
