Nawaz Sharif symbol of Pakistan’s stability: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Monday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a
symbol of Pakistan’s stability and some elements wanted to destabilize the country by
hatching conspiracy against the democratic government.
The prime minister and his family appeared before the
controversial Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to expose its real
motives, He said while addressing a press conference outside the Supreme Court here.
Talal Chaudhry said the prime minister had consolidated the
economy by initiating mega project of national significance
especially China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Criticizing opposition, he said no conspiracy could deviate the PML-N
leadership from political ideology and development in the country.
He said political unrest and agitative politics could harm the
conducive environment of economic development and stability in the
country.
Talal Chaudhry mentioned that now, no script and conspiracy could stop
the smooth functioning of democratic institution and development in the country.
He said the prime minister and his family presented themselves for
accountability according to the democratic norms.
He said the prime minister was not in business since 1985 and
had no connection with London flats’ and offshore companies.
He said opposition should compete with the PML-N in election instead
of using backdoor channels in order to grab the powers.
Talal Chaudhry said there was another JIT comprising of general public
which was more powerful than the existing one and it would bring the PML-N in power
time and again by voting in 2018 and 2023 election.
He said no conspiracy could become successful against the
democratic institution in the era of vibrant media, when every
information was in public’s reach.
He questioned Hussain Nawaz picture’s leakage and demanded probe to
ensure transparency in this regard.
He said the final decision would be given by the people of
Pakistan which had the ultimate powers to decide politicians’ fate.
Talal Chaudhry said one prime minister was murdered and the second
one was being dragged in various fabricated issues.
