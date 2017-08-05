Nawaz Sharif strove for restoration of judiciary, launched CPEC: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Minister of State Talal Chaudhry on
Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Nawaz
Sharif had strived for restoration of judiciary and launched China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which was unprecedented.
Nawaz Sharif was committed to completing mega project CPEC as
it would bring about economic revolution in the country, he said
while speaking in a private news channel programme.
He said that Nawaz Sharif was going to public through Grand
Trunk (GT) road and they would warmly welcome him.
Talal Chauhdry said the PML-N government would complete
its constitutional tenure as it had no confrontation with any
institution and also accepted Panama Papers verdict despite
reservations.
He said Nawaz Sharif and his family had cooperated and
did appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite
reservations.
The minister said the PML-N government would file review
petition in the apex court.
