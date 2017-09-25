Nawaz Sharif still leader of PML-N: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Senator
Mushihidullah Khan on Sunday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most poular leader of the country and he was still head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Talking to PTV, he said according to him all over the country
nobody fulfilled the condition of the article 62,63 of the constitution.
He said opposition should compete the PML-N in political field rather
than cunningness, adding that Imran Khan was acting on the hidden hands and
he was harmful for the country.
The minister said the PML-N government had launched many development
projects across the country without any discrimination and Nawaz Sharif had
always moved the country on the path of development during his tenures.
He said Nawaz Sharif was elected the thrice as prime minister of the
country but due to his disqualification, the country had suffered a lot
politically and economically.
Replying to a question, he said Electoral Reforms Bill was approved
from the parliament after the consultations with all political parties.
He said criticism was the right of opposition but it should be positive
and should not be adopted any action which was made as harmful for the
democracy.
The minister said some media persons and analysts were being given
their views against the PML-N from 2014 during the PTI sit-in.
Mushahidullah Khan said that the Parliament was the supreme institution
of the country and if anyone trying to devalue it people would reject him.
He said political parties were matured now and lot of learned from
the past but PTI had introduced the dirty politics in the country and using
derogatory language against its opponents, adding that PTI workers had used
social media for the purpose.
Replying to another question, he said opponents had used different
tactics to defeat Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 but they were failed in do
so.
To another query, he said Pakistan was an independent and sovereign
country and wanted the good relations with all other countries on equality
basis.
