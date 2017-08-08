SARGODHA, Aug 8 (APP): State Minister for Parliamentary
Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif ruled in the hearts of people and no one could exclude his love from their hearts.
Addressing an inaugral ceremony of gas supply at Chak 25/SB, Tehsil Kotmomin, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would stage ‘Awami Adalat’ on GT road during the return of Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad.
He said that Imran Khan was the main player of the
drama staged against PML-N leadership, adding that politics
was not a play but a character building and work to run
the state.
He further said that under the leadership of former
prime minister set manifold records of development in
energy sector, infrastructure, economy, health and education.
Nawaz Sharif rules hearts of people: Ranjha
