Nawaz Sharif rules hearts of people: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Aug 8 (APP): State Minister for Parliamentary

Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif ruled in the hearts of people and no one could exclude his love from their hearts.

Addressing an inaugral ceremony of gas supply at Chak 25/SB, Tehsil Kotmomin, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would stage ‘Awami Adalat’ on GT road during the return of Nawaz Sharif from Islamabad.

He said that Imran Khan was the main player of the

drama staged against PML-N leadership, adding that politics

was not a play but a character building and work to run

the state.

He further said that under the leadership of former

prime minister set manifold records of development in

energy sector, infrastructure, economy, health and education.