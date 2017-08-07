Nawaz Sharif put country on road of progress, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana

Tanveer Hussain Monday said the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif launched many mega projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor after coming into power in 2013 and put the country on the road of progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said those projects would bring

economic revolution in the country. Therefore, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz government would continue the prudent policies of former prime minister.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif strengthened democratic and

constitutional institutions practically by implementing the apex court verdict on Panama Papers.

Quoting Nawaz Sharif he said political parties to evolve

consensus on national issues instead of creating difference in the state’s institutions.

Replying to a question on the allegations of PTI MNA Ayesha

Gulalali against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, he said a parliamentary committee had been constituted to investigate the matter.