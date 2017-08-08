Nawaz Sharif popular among masses: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for

Information, Broadcasting and Member National Assembly, Mohsin

Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif was a popular leader among masses.

Nawaz Sharif could avail immunity or use authority as prime

minister but he did not claim this facility, he said while talking

to a private news channel.

Despite reservations, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N),

had accepted the decision of the court regarding disqualification

of former prime minister, he said.

The former prime minister was going to home in Lahore after

the decision, and the opponents would see the popularity of Nawaz

Sharif during his travelling to G.T.Road, he said.

The politics in the country had been changed, he said.

To a question he said that Pakistan Muslim League was

completely united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.