Nawaz Sharif most popular leader among masses:Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Monday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader among masses and PML-N was united under his dynamic leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no rift in the party and people had always voted to Nawaz Sharif.

He said continuity of the system and smooth transition of power was essential for strengthening democracy in the country.

The minister said there was a need to develop harmony among the state institutions as internal stability was imperative to face external challenges.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a mega development project and anti-Pakistan forces were trying to sabotage it, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was an immature political party and running a campaign against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to create chaos in the country.

PML-N had always showed respect for the national institutions and never wanted confrontation with them, he said adding rule of law was vital to run affairs of the country.

The minister said freedom of expression was the right of everyone while remaining within the domain of law and the constitution and no one would be allowed to misuse social media.

He said steps would be taken to prepare and implement code of conduct for social media.

Ahsan Iqbal said armed forces of Pakistan were carrying out operations against terrorism in the country.