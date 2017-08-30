Nawaz Sharif leaves for London

LAHORE,Aug 30 (APP)-Former Prime Minister Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif on

Wednesday left for London (United Kingdom) enroute Dubai from Allama Iqbal International Airport here.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhamamd Shehbaz Sharif saw off the former premier

Nawaz Sharif at the airport.

Former Premier was off to London to attend to his ailing wife Kulsoom

Nawaz Sharif. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer and is under treatment in London these days.