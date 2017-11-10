Nawaz Sharif holds meeting at Jati Umra

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Punjab

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Friday.

During the meeting, the Sharif brothers discussed the

national political situation and matters pertaining

to the party.

The both leaders categorically ruled out the possibility

of early elections.

They also decided to further pace up contacts with

leaders of all opponent political parties.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif chaired

an advisory session of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The top leadership of the party, including Shehbaz

Sharif, Saad Rafique, Pervaiz Rasheed and Maryam Nawaz,

attended the sitting.