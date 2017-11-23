Nawaz Sharif fighting for vote’s sanctity, democracy’s supremacy: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Thursday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was fighting for the sanctity of vote and the supremacy of democracy instead of his own-self.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the rejection of private member’s bill seeking amendment in Election Act, 2017 was the victory of the Parliament and democracy.

“It was a historic day for democracy when PML-N members in the National Assembly threw out the black law of the dictator Pervez Musharaf in dustbin,” she said.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was the name of an ideology which was spreading across the country and he had been becoming politically stronger than before.

Due to the reason, the opponents were hiding behind the national institutions as they could not face him on political and electoral grounds, she added.

Highlighting sacrifices of her father and family, she said they braved difficult circumstances for the sake of Pakistan and even remained in exile for a long time.

She dismayed that despite getting millions of votes, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on just an ‘Iqama’.