Nawaz Sharif chairs high-level consultation meeting

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level consultation meeting at Model Town
here on Monday.
The meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Punjab
Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Governor Muhammad
Zubair, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, federal
ministers Talal Choudhry, Daniyal Aziz, Tariq Fazal Choudhry,
MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Pervaiz Rashid reviewed the
current political situation of the country and discussed
various issues.
Nawaz Sharif said
since municipalities were for peoples’ amelioration, they
should work continuously for relief of the people.
The meeting also
devised future strategy in light of the current situation.
Meanwhile, PML-N leaders reposed full confidence in
the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and vowed to continue
policies and projects started by his government.
