Nawaz Sharif can’t be sidelined through conspiracies : Talal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister of State for Interior, Talal

Chaudhry on Tuesday reiterated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cannot be sidelined through conspiracies, foretelling he would be the next premier.

Talking to media-persons here, he said conspiracies were also hatched against Nawaz Sharif in past but all faced failure. “Nawaz Sharif was our Prime Minister and he would remain in future.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) would contest the 2018 elections under his able leadership as per law and constitution.”

The Minister said it will take some time to expose the

elements conspiring against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Replying to a question, Talal Chaudhry said the amendment in Election Reforms Bill-2017 has been passed following all rules and constitutional requirement but it is beyond thinking that why the opposition was raising hue and cry?.

The Minister said in parliamentary system the same laws

prevail and added even in our neighbouring countries as well.

He questioned, “Why the opposition was objecting on the

amendment. Has Nawaz Sharif no right to become Head of a party as law gives him all rights.”

Replying to another question that this Amendment is expected to be challenged in court, Talal Chaudhry said why always Pakistan Tekrik-e-Insaf and Head of Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rashid make Nawaz Sharif and his family target.

“Do not overburden the courts. Try to address political

issues in a political manner,” he said and added how a person

(Sheikh Rashid) who cannot write even a one word in English, gets drafted long petitions.

When asked about barring of Minister for Interior, Ahsan

Iqbal from entering Accountability Court on Monday, he said a report of incident would be presented to the concerned Minister within hours.

He said the fact finding inquiry would ascertain whether it

was sudden incident or pre-planned, adding that as was announced earlier the report would be declared within hours.

“Justice cannot be done in locked courtroom,” he added.

Talal Chaudhry said it is PML-N which has always ensured

amendments in laws included by dictators.