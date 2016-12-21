Nawaz Sharif, Bosnian PM visit Sarajevo’s old city

SARAJEVO (Bosnia), Dec 21 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with his Bosnian counterpart Dr Denis Zvizdic Wednesday visited the old city of Sarajevo.

Both the prime ministers walked down the streets of Bascarsija – the ancient city reminding of the Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian times.

Both leaders also visited the 16th century Gazi Khusrav Beg Mosque.

Earlier, the Bosnian prime minister also hosted a lunch for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his delegation.