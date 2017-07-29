Nawaz Sharif believes in rule of law, parliament’s supremacy: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): Senior leader Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Tanveer Saturday said Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif believed in rule of law and the constitution and supremacy

of the parliament.

Despite reservations, decision of Supreme Court on Panama

Papers was being implemented, he said talking to a private news

channel.

He said the party has legal right to file review petition on

the verdict of SC.

Rana Tanveer said Pakistan enjoyed deep rooted relations

with China and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was

a gift for Pakistan.

He said anti-Pakistan forces could not digest development

projects being executed in the country under CPEC.

He said the party has nominated Chief Minister Punjab

Shehbaz Sharif as candidate for the premiership and Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi as interim prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif had delivered in Punjab and his performance

was exemplary, he said adding that he would take forward

development agenda of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and projects launched

by him would be completed.