ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad
Asif Tuesday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was a
big asset of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Nawaz Sharif, he said, was going to his home in Lahore via
GT Road and the world would witness his popularity among the
masses.
Talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif said,”We were
not going for confrontation with anyone. ”
The PML-N, he said, had always respected the institutions.
“We had implemented the appex court’s decision regarding
disqualification of the former prime minister.”
To a question, he said that the problem of loadshedding would
be addressed before the next general elections.
He said the PML-N would be voted by the people in the next
general election for its performance.
Answering a query, the minister said Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif
had taken the rein of the party in the past when the party was in
trouble.
Nawaz Sharif asset of PML-N: Asif
ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad