Nawaz Sharif asset for PML-N, country: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Miftah Ismail has said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was an asset for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the country.

The people had selected PML-N with thumbing majority and elected thrice Muhammmed Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of Pakistan to run the affairs of the state, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was going to home in Lahore via G.T.Road after the verdict of the supreme court, he added.

Commenting on the rally, he said that like other political

parties, the former PM had also held the right to go in the public for apprising them about reservations over the decision.

Muhammed Nawaz Sharif was most important figure in the country and the people had great attachment with their leader, he said.

To a question, he said that PML-N had implemented the

decision of the court regarding disqualification of the former

prime minister.