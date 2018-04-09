Nawaz Sharif asks for level playing field for parties in next elections

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said all political parties should be given a level playing field for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to mediamen outside the Accountability Court here, he said, “Some are getting free hand while others are pushed towards a dead end. This is pre poll rigging and we are moving towards unfair election. We will not accept such election results.”

He said, “We are seeing a strange situation. Even it is said that the performance of Punjab province is poor. I don’t understand the logic of these words and such talk.”

To a question, Nawaz Sharif said to reporters, “You are Pakistanis. You all know Punjab, you know Sindh and you know Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. You tell which province has the best performance. The common man on the street knows the answer that Punjab has the best performance.”

He said he was removed from the post of party president which was not a step towards free and fair elections. “Even there is a talk of delaying the elections. It should be told who is thinking in such a way.”

Nawaz Sharif said he has no doubt that there will be no delay in elections. He said he will consult his lawyer for filing an application about live broadcast of proceedings of his trial.

To a question, he said during a meeting, PMLN leadership considered the issue of next caretaker prime minister.

He said the Panama case created uncertainty and progress of the country was negatively impacted, adding in the last four years, the economic growth rate remained high and the production of electricity, steel, cement and other products increased.

The value of the rupee came down and because of this the loans have increased, he added.