Nawaz Sharif asks Imran to tell nation about vote for “arrow” in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League(N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday asked PTI chief Imran

Khan to tell the nation about his vote for “arrow” in the Senate elections.

Talking to mediamen outside the Accountability Court here, he said the comments of Sirajul

Haq about Senate elections were very meaningful.

He said those who were indulging in unprincipled politics, could not bring about change,

adding “change comes by following principles.” Only Pakistan Muslim League (N) and its

allies transparently voted in the Senate elections, he added.

He said Imran Khan had reprimanded his members of provincial assembly for selling

their votes. Imran Khan should reprimand himself as on whose orders he voted in the

Senate elections and tell the nation about Chaudhry Sarwar, he added.

He said it may be informed who gobbled up billions of rupees allocated for Karachi.

Nawaz Sharif said the health condition of Kulsoom Nawaz was better and appealed

the nation to pray for her.