Nawaz Sharif appearing before court in false cases to fulfill his pledge with people: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Federal Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media outside the Accountability Court here Wednesday said that the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had made a pledge with the nation to uphold the sanctity of law and the constitution and it was for fulfilling the same pledge that he was appearing before the court in the false corruption cases for which they had neither been able to formulate a reference nor had found any corroborative evidence.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was doing it for the rule of law in the country so that the real robbers, thieves and liars who had attacked the parliament in the broad daylight could also learn to uphold the law emulating his example.

Responding to a question as to why Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the court in spite of the exemption, the minister said that today it was being asked as to why he was appearing in the court and there were also days when it was being said that he had run away from the country and would never return to face the cases. The minister observed that some unknown people were spreading all kinds of of rumours about PML (N) under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in the parliament yesterday (Tuesday) and today they had also found their answers.

Later talking to a private TV channel she said that those supporting the black law were themselves in a fix as to whether they were opposing it or endorsing it. The minister said that no allegation of corruption had been established against Nawaz Sharif and he had been disqualified only on the basis of ‘Iqama’.

Marriyum said that right now Imran Khan was the biggest culprit facing myriad of allegations including foreign funding case in the SC and ECP as well as a case in the anti-terrorist court. She said that Imran Khan was the person who attacked the parliament in the broad daylight and was still answering about it in the court.

Referring to the Electoral Reforms Bill, the minister observed that it was presented in the Electoral Reforms committee in 2014 which comprised representatives of all political parties including PTI, long before Panama case surfaced. The minister pointed out that one could call it a person specific bill had the PML (N) brought it after the Panama case adding that this bill had the support of all the political parties.

She said that it was thoroughly discussed in the sub-committee and it became a law after passage by the National Assembly and the Senate. She said that suddenly for unknown reasons a resolution was passed in the senate and it was presented in the National Assembly as a private members bill on Tuesday which was rejected by a clear majority.

The minister said “It is a reality and a matter of record that when you raise one finger at others you should not forget that three fingers are also pointed towards you” Marriyum said that the media in Pakistan was quite independent today which was keeping record of everything. She said it was a matter of record that when this bill was presented in the sub-committee in 2014 the representatives of all the political parties including PTI were present there. The law minister had already told them about it, she added. The minister said that it was a matter of great rejoicing that the parliament had rejected the black law of the dictatorial era.

She said that from now onward the political parties themselves would decide about their leaders. The minister said that Imran Khan who had been raising slogans outside the SC was now answering cases in the apex court, ECP and anti-terrorist court. She said that there was a need to avoid such actions that weakened democracy.

Marriyum said that political parties had a role in democracy and until and unless the parliament did not promulgate laws that reinforced the political parties in consonance with law and the constitution, democracy would remain tottering and vulnerable. She said that when they would be strengthened through legislation it would also reinforce democracy and make the parliament strong.