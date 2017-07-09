Nawaz Sharif announces Rs.400bln projects for KP development: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR, July 9 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam has said

that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is going to inaugurate billion of rupees

project for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the provincial government is badly failed to

serve the masses despite being promises made by the PTI government in their election

manifesto.

He was addressing a big public meeting held in connection with the PMLN

worker convention here on Sunday.

While criticizing the Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak, Ameer Muqam

alleged that he (Pervez Khattak) is part of the whole corruption in the province that is

why he dismantled the Ehtisab Commission.

He said that for the national development insurgency in militancy and

terrorism are the big hurdle that is why Pakhtun being deprived of their basic necessities

of life.

He said that a JIT should be established for highlighting the corruption

being made by the KP government. He said that action should be taken against Imran

Khan and all those listed in the off shore companies.

He alleged that Imran Khan push the masses of KP to the darkness but

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a leader of vision, wants to bring back prosperity and

enlightment to Pakistan.

He said as Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has rendered valuable

services for bringing back Pakistan on the road map of success and warned Imran not to

work on anti Pakistan element agenda.

Ameer Muqam said that Imran Niazi and group cannot digest the ongoing

progress being made by Pakistan in the community of nation. He made it clear that PM

Nawaz Shrif and his allies would continue work for the prosperous Pakistan and the

people of the country.

He said that Pakistan cannot afford dharna politics. The people of the

country are now well aware of the ongoing progress in the country. He said Imran and

group cannot face national accountability and alleged that that were behind all corruption

in various department of KP.

Earlier, the public meeting offered Fatiha for the department soul of

Madre Millat Fatima Jinnah on her 49th death anniversary and paid rich tribute to her

services for motherland.