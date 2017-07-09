Nawaz Sharif announces Rs.400bln projects for KP development: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR, July 9 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam has said
that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is going to inaugurate billion of rupees
project for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the provincial government is badly failed to
serve the masses despite being promises made by the PTI government in their election
manifesto.
He was addressing a big public meeting held in connection with the PMLN
worker convention here on Sunday.
While criticizing the Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak, Ameer Muqam
alleged that he (Pervez Khattak) is part of the whole corruption in the province that is
why he dismantled the Ehtisab Commission.
He said that for the national development insurgency in militancy and
terrorism are the big hurdle that is why Pakhtun being deprived of their basic necessities
of life.
He said that a JIT should be established for highlighting the corruption
being made by the KP government. He said that action should be taken against Imran
Khan and all those listed in the off shore companies.
He alleged that Imran Khan push the masses of KP to the darkness but
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a leader of vision, wants to bring back prosperity and
enlightment to Pakistan.
He said as Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has rendered valuable
services for bringing back Pakistan on the road map of success and warned Imran not to
work on anti Pakistan element agenda.
Ameer Muqam said that Imran Niazi and group cannot digest the ongoing
progress being made by Pakistan in the community of nation. He made it clear that PM
Nawaz Shrif and his allies would continue work for the prosperous Pakistan and the
people of the country.
He said that Pakistan cannot afford dharna politics. The people of the
country are now well aware of the ongoing progress in the country. He said Imran and
group cannot face national accountability and alleged that that were behind all corruption
in various department of KP.
Earlier, the public meeting offered Fatiha for the department soul of
Madre Millat Fatima Jinnah on her 49th death anniversary and paid rich tribute to her
services for motherland.
