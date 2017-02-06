Nawaz Sharif always raised Kashmir issue: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Monday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always supported and raised the voice of Kashmiri people at all forums.

Pakistan Muslim League-N, government had always been raising issue of Kashmir on all major forums including United Nations’ General Assembly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said like every year on February 5, the people of Pakistan have expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said all segments of society in the country including political, social and religious fully supported the indigenous Kashmir movement being carried out by Kashmiri people to liberate the territory from Indian occupation.

To a question, the Senator remarked that Pakistan values art and culture and believed that it should be promoted without any border limits, however, there should not be objectionable content.

Senator Abdul Qayyum said there was complete ban on exhibition of Pakistani movies in Indian Cinemas but Pakistan do not want to show same attitude but it will not allow to exhibit vulgar Indian content.