Nawaz Sharif accorded warm welcome at Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was accorded a warm welcome by a large number of supporters of Pakistan Muslim League (N) when he arrived Bhara Kahu on his return to Islamabad from Murree.

People from the Bara Kahu and adjoining localities had

assembled at Murree-Islamabad highway at Bara Kahu to welcome their leader.

They showered flower petals on their leader and raised slogans in favour of the former Prime Minister.

Nawaz Sharif, for some time, disembarked from his car, waived hands to acknowledge love of his supporters.

Later, the former PM left for Islamabad to attend a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League (N) convened at Punjab House. Nawaz Sharif was given warm welcome at Punjab House.

Nawaz Sharif is chairing a consultative meeting of PML(N) which is being attended by the top leadership of the party.