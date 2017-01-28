Nawaz serving nation as Imran doing politics of anarchy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on

Saturday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was doing the politics

of serving the nation while PTI Chairman Imran Khan was doing

the politics of baseless allegations, agitation and anarchy.

The minister, in a statement here, said Imran Khan could

compete Nawaz Sharif only in his dreams and imagination.

For having competition with Nawaz Sharif, she said, one should be a civilized and moderate person like him, besides being elected thrice as prime minister with the votes and prayers of the people.

If Imran wanted to compete Nawaz Sharif, then he would have to love the people of Pakistan and serve them selflessly like the latter, she reiterated.

The minister said Imran should know that life was the name of continuous struggle and competition and not that of telling lies.

She said Imran had told lies about development in sports, health and education sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had rightly stated that there was no comparison between Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa counterpart Pervaiz Khattak

as the former had constructed playgrounds in all the districts of his provinces. Even there were playgrounds at every union council in Punjab, she added.

She said the KP government was now pursuing a similar policy. The entire curriculum in Punjab had been put online while infrastructure of about 55,000 schools had been improved, she added.

She advised Imran Khan to approach Shehbaz Sharif for improving health, education and sports sectors in KP. He should also seek guidance from Mariyam Nawaz for she was looking after the Prime Minister’s educational reforms and health care programmes.

She challenged Imran to show new rooms in any hospitals or schools and playgrounds built by PTI government in the province.

The minister said Imran Khan became a cricketer due to Pakistan and not because of England so he should show love for its people.

She said the person telling lies day and night, and trying to mislead the nation would not succeed in his designs. Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif had given Imran a chance to rule in the KPK but he wasted that opportunity, she added.