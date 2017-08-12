Nawaz says people have not accepted his disqualification

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Saturday said the people from Islamabad to Shahdara

had not accepted the court verdict regarding his disqualification.

Addressing a large gathering of PML-N workers at

Shahdara, he said: “I promise you that if your enthusiasm

sustains, Pakistan will make development in a few years.”

“I with your support will bring about a change. Will you

support Nawaz Sharif?” he asked the sloganeering people, and

got a big “yes” in response.

He said:”I was deposed only on the charges of not

getting salary from my son.” He did not commit any

corruption, he added.

He expressed his joy on the welcome accorded to him by the

people of Shahdara and said he witnessed the same enthusiasm and

zeal everywhere on his way from Islamabad.

Earlier, on reaching Shahdara, Nawaz Sharif was accorded

a historic welcome by thousands of party workers and

supporters. They were chanting slogans and carried placards,

banners and posters of their leader.

He also asked the crowd to come with him to Data Darbar

where he would deliver his speech in detail.