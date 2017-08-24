Nawaz played key role in development,prosperity of Pakistan: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N
Senator Dr.Asif Kirmani on Thursday said that former Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has played key role in development and prosperity of the country and would be successful again with people’s support.
He said the former prime minister had taken a number of steps
for development,prosperity and stability of Pakistan.
He said the credit for reduction in load sheading and
terrorist activities in the country and maintaining peace in
Balochistan and Karachi went to the former prime minister and his
team.
In a statement issued here, Dr Kirmani said mega project of
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also launched by the
PML-N government with the cooperation of China.
He said that by the help of Almighty Allah and people’s
support Nawaz Sharif would successful again.