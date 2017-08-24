Nawaz played key role in development,prosperity of Pakistan: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N

Senator Dr.Asif Kirmani on Thursday said that former Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has played key role in development and prosperity of the country and would be successful again with people’s support.

He said the former prime minister had taken a number of steps

for development,prosperity and stability of Pakistan.

He said the credit for reduction in load sheading and

terrorist activities in the country and maintaining peace in

Balochistan and Karachi went to the former prime minister and his

team.

In a statement issued here, Dr Kirmani said mega project of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also launched by the

PML-N government with the cooperation of China.

He said that by the help of Almighty Allah and people’s

support Nawaz Sharif would successful again.