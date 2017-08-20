Nawaz not going abroad: Saad

LAHORE, Aug 20 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was not going anywhere and news about his traveling to abroad was baseless.

Talking to media at Jati Umra Raiwind here on Sunday, he said

Nawaz Sharif was fine and fresh so he was not going to abroad.

He said Election Commission of Pakistan had snatched political

right of campaign in NA-120 for which the party would go to the

court against the decision.

He said Raiwind was the centre of politics for PML-N workers

so they come here to get guidance from their leader.

Talking about the press conference of former Interior Minister

Ch Nisar Ali Khan, the minister said Ch Nisar did not create

any hype in his press conference.

Saad said dengue was a chronic issue and even the Sri Lankan doctors had admitted the expertise of the doctors of Punjab in overcoming the dengue in the province. He asked KPK Chief Minister Pervaiz Khatak not to do politics on dengue issue and extend cooperation to the Punjab’s doctors team to save the lives of citizens in his province.

He said Federal Minister for Trade Pervaiz Malik had been made incharge of political campaign in NA-120 as political worker with the consultation of Hamza Shehbaz.

“Justice was not done with us, we have reservations regarding NAB,

our lawyers are reviewing the matter and we will announce our strategy soon,” he said while replying a question. Saad said there were no differences between Ch Nisar and Pervaiz Rasheed.