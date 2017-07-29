Nawaz nominates Shahbaz as next PM; Shahid Khaqan for interim period

ISLAMABAD, July 29 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Saturday nominated Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shahbaz Sharif as his successor while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would

fill the slot for the interim period.

Addressing the Parliamentary Party meeting of the PML-N, he

said as Shahbaz Sharif will have to contest the National Assembly

election that would take around 55 days; thus Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

would hold the office for transitional period.

As Nawaz Sharif put forward the proposal to meeting, all

of the participants unanimously supported it wholeheartedly.

“As I told both the nominees of my decision, they became

emotional. However, I am thankful to Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi for accepting my proposal,” he told the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif also prayed for success of his successors as

well as for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said he was proud of not being sentenced in corruption

case and that there had been no such scar on him during all of

the tenures.

He said PML-N members should be proud of their leadership

as he had matchless character.

On Iqama issue, he said he was just a ceremonial head of

his son’s company and never drew any salary. He accepted the

post merely to avoid the visa glitches for frequent travel

to UK.

He said Sharif family endured accountability during

the last three generations, commencing from 1972 even before

he joined the politics.

He questioned as why Sharif family was singled out to

be held accountable.

Regarding the suggestions, that Nawaz Sharif should

have resigned earlier, he said he could have done so if

he had committed any wrong.

Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N rendered great sacrifices for the

cause of democracy and would continue the spirit.

“The country can only progress with rule of law. I am standing

steadfast with my people and will defend the country’s law and

constitution at every cost. We will move forward hand in hand,” he

resolved.

He said he had desired to put the country on right track and

vowed to continue the struggle without letting it go waste.

Nawaz Sharif said he had no lust for power but agreed to

become Prime Minister after 2013 election on friends insistence.

Commenting on achievements of his tenure as the PM, he said

load-shedding had been overcome to maximum extent, fought

effectively against terrorism, restored peace in Karachi and brought

Balochistan in the national mainstream.

The PML-N government improved state of hospitals, issued

health cards for needy, established colleges and universities,

completed the Lowari Tunnel which was pending since 1974.

Besides, it provided billions of rupees for developing road

infrastructure across the country and increased Gilgit-Baltistan

development budget from Rs 8 billion to Rs 20 billion, in addition

to ongoing development projects worth Rs 102 billion, increased Azad

Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) development budget from Rs 11 billion to 22

billion, constructing Hazara Motorway, made Mirpur-Muzaffarabad part

of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Development is our mission. We wanted to move forward in line

with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama

Muhammad Iqbal,” he said.

“The PML-N respected mandate of political parties in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. And everyone is witnessed to the so-called

Naya Pakistan created by PTI,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said contrary to previous trends, he bade

farewell to President Asif Ali Zardari on completion of his term.

He said the PML-N wanted to move forward the country’s affairs

with national reconciliation as it always exhibited greater

patience, but “Instead of getting acknowledgment of our national

services, we meted out the behaviour we do not deserve. The attitude

kept towards us is an insult to 200 million people, which we never

expected.”