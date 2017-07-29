Nawaz nominates Shahbaz as next PM; Shahid Khaqan for interim period

ISLAMABAD, July 29 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif Saturday nominated Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shahbaz Sharif as his successor while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would
fill the slot for the interim period.
Addressing the Parliamentary Party meeting of the PML-N, he
said as Shahbaz Sharif will have to contest the National Assembly
election that would take around 55 days; thus Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
would hold the office for transitional period.
As Nawaz Sharif put forward the proposal to meeting, all
of the participants unanimously supported it wholeheartedly.
“As I told both the nominees of my decision, they became
emotional. However, I am thankful to Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi for accepting my proposal,” he told the meeting.
Nawaz Sharif also prayed for success of his successors as
well as for progress and prosperity of the country.
He said he was proud of not being sentenced in corruption
case and that there had been no such scar on him during all of
the tenures.
He said PML-N members should be proud of their leadership
as he had matchless character.
On Iqama issue, he said he was just a ceremonial head of
his son’s company and never drew any salary. He accepted the
post merely to avoid the visa glitches for frequent travel
to UK.
He said Sharif family endured accountability during
the last three generations, commencing from 1972 even before
he joined the politics.
He questioned as why Sharif family was singled out to
be held accountable.
Regarding the suggestions, that Nawaz Sharif should
have resigned earlier, he said he could have done so if
he had committed any wrong.
Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N rendered great sacrifices for the
cause of democracy and would continue the spirit.
“The country can only progress with rule of law. I am standing
steadfast with my people and will defend the country’s law and
constitution at every cost. We will move forward hand in hand,” he
resolved.
He said he had desired to put the country on right track and
vowed to continue the struggle without letting it go waste.
Nawaz Sharif said he had no lust for power but agreed to
become Prime Minister after 2013 election on friends insistence.
Commenting on achievements of his tenure as the PM, he said
load-shedding had been overcome to maximum extent, fought
effectively against terrorism, restored peace in Karachi and brought
Balochistan in the national mainstream.
The PML-N government improved state of hospitals, issued
health cards for needy, established colleges and universities,
completed the Lowari Tunnel which was pending since 1974.
Besides, it provided billions of rupees for developing road
infrastructure across the country and increased Gilgit-Baltistan
development budget from Rs 8 billion to Rs 20 billion, in addition
to ongoing development projects worth Rs 102 billion, increased Azad
Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) development budget from Rs 11 billion to 22
billion, constructing Hazara Motorway, made Mirpur-Muzaffarabad part
of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
“Development is our mission. We wanted to move forward in line
with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama
Muhammad Iqbal,” he said.
“The PML-N respected mandate of political parties in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. And everyone is witnessed to the so-called
Naya Pakistan created by PTI,” he said.
Nawaz Sharif said contrary to previous trends, he bade
farewell to President Asif Ali Zardari on completion of his term.
He said the PML-N wanted to move forward the country’s affairs
with national reconciliation as it always exhibited greater
patience, but “Instead of getting acknowledgment of our national
services, we meted out the behaviour we do not deserve. The attitude
kept towards us is an insult to 200 million people, which we never
expected.”