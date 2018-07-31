Nawaz, Maryam’s appeals adjourned till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned hearing of the appeals of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar against the accountability court’s judgment of the Avenfield property reference till Thursday.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb resumed hearing of the appeals.

During the course of proceedings, the bench directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi to first give arguments over Nawaz’s plea regarding shifting of two references pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment to another court.

Sharif family’s lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had already decided the Avenfield property reference and other two references were under process before the same judge. Moreover, many facts in the three references were almost common, he added.

Justice Aamer Faooq asked whether the proceedings in the remaining two references would be started from their current status in the accountability court if the same were shifted to another judge.

Khawaja Haris replied in the affirmative. He, however, added that Judge Muhammad Bashir had given its opinion on various facts that were common in all the references