Nawaz, Maryam to land in Lahore on Friday

LONDON, Jul 8 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced that she along with her father Nawaz Sharif, would leave London on Thursday and land in Lahore on Friday evening.

Talking to media-persons here, Maryam Nawaz said she and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar like thousands of people were struggling for sanctity to vote. Safdar had surrendered to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for the cause of democracy, she added.

To a question, she said the PML-N’s campaign for ‘giving respect to vote’ was gaining momentum and it would continue by the people. It was evident from the number of people, who accompanied Captain (r) Safdar in Rawalpindi before his arrest, she added.

Maryam alleged that justice was not done to Nawaz Sharif and that was why the people would vote for the PML-N on July 25.