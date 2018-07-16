Nawaz, Maryam challenge accountability court verdict

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and

Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Monday filed an appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC)

challenging the accountability court verdict in the Avenfield property

reference London.

The appeals that were filed through convicted persons’

legal team prayed the court to nullify the judgment of lower court regarding their

imprisonment sentence, disqualification and property confiscation.

They claimed that the accountability court had not

fulfilled legal requirements for justice and the decision was not in

accordance with law and pointed out flaws in it.

The petitioners requested the court to suspend the judgment

and order to release the convicts on bail till the IHC

decided the case.

The petitioners nominated National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) and Accountability Court-I as respondents in their case.

Meanwhile talking to media outside the IHC, Maryam Nawaz’s

counsel Amjad Pervaiz confirmed that the Sharif family had filed the

appeal against the accountability court judgment in Avenfield property

reference.

He claimed the petitioners had solid grounds to get relief

from the IHC, saying that there were several flaws in accountability

court judgment.

It may be mentioned here that accountability court in its

judgment on July 6, had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years imprisonment and fined £8

million while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years imprisonment with a £2

million. Nawaz sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was given

one-year sentence without any fine.