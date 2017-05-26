Nawaz made country’s defence impregnable by acquiring nuke cap: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the country’s defence invincible by giving a go-ahead signal for conducting successful nuclear tests 19 years back, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production Lt Gen ® Abdul Qayyum said.

“It is Pakistan’s nuclear capability that prevents the enemy even to think of casting an evil eye on the world’s first Islamic atomic power,” he told APP while commenting on the anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed on Sunday.

He said Pakistan always opposed the armed race in South Asia but it was India which not only indulged in acquiring weapons but also conducted nuclear explosions first, leaving no option for Pakistan to give a befitting response.

General Qayyum said India made aggression against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971, but got a befitting responses. Now, when Pakistan is a proven nuclear state no one can even think of any hostility against it, he said adding that the atomic capability put the adversary just to hollow threats.

He said Pakistan believed in maintaining minimum credible deterrence to ensure national security, adding the nuclear programme was in safe hands.

He said Pakistan, being a responsible nuclear state, was abiding by all laws of United Nations and other international institutions.

Answering a question, Abdul Qayyum said Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully prepared to give a befitting response to any misadventure against it.

He urged the international community to take notice of

India’s continued strides of acquiring latest weapons and aggressive

postures, adding that Pakistan was always for ensuring peace and stability

in the region.