Nawaz has right to file appeal against court decision: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law Affairs, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Friday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif filing had the right to file an appeal against the court decision.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was easy to bring those persons back to Pakistan who hold Pakistani citizenship and added, Nawaz Sharif had the option to approach the British courts.

About National Accountability Courts, he said that NAB was a constitutional institution and we could not interfere in

its affairs, he said and added, the purpose of the interim government was to maintain law and order in the country.

To a question he said that Pakistan did not have any agreement with British government regarding extradition treaty.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would be brought back to Pakistan with the help of British government.

To a question about Maryam Nawaz’s husband Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar, he said National Accountability Bureau was taking action to arrest him.