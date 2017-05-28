Nawaz has credit to make Pakistan first Islamic nuclear power: Talal

FAISALABAD, May 28 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Science & Technology Muhammad Talal Chaudhry on Sunday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had the credit to make Pakistan the first Islamic nuclear power on May 28, 1998.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Youm-i-Takbeer in Jaranwala, he said nuclear tests were conducted in the larger national interest despite immense international pressure.

Talal said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a gateway to economic progress and prosperity for the country as the mega project would create a large number of employment opportunities for the youth.

He said due to effective and prudent policies adopted by the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country had been put on the path of progress and prosperity as the national economy was flourishing by leaps and bounds.

He said the PML-N government had launched a number of development projects across the country.

The MNA welcomed Malik Muneer Ahmed, former ticket holder of All Pakistan Muslim League in PP-53, who joined the PML-N on the occasion.

Talal lauded the noble act of Malik Muneer Ahmed for announcing Umrah tickets for journalist Malik Adnan Anjum, and two PML-N workers Rana Muhammad Anwar and Mudassar.

On this occasion, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister MPA Rai Haider Ali Kharl said the PML-N had made Pakistan’s defence impregnable by conducting nuclear tests.

He said the PML-N had always served the people when it came to power and it had spent huge funds on the provision of basic amenities and improving their living standard.

He said a number of development projects were underway in the education and health sectors.

He also appreciated Malik Muneer Ahmed for joining the

PML-N.

A cake was also cut to commemorate the Youm-i-Takbeer.

PML-N leaders Atif Khan, Mustafa Gujjar, Khan Noman Khan, Javed Gujar, Saeed Bhola and a large number of workers attended the meeting.