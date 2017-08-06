Nawaz greets Marriyum for again taking charge of Info ministry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Sunday congratulated Marriyum Aurangzeb for again assuming charge
as the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National
Heritage.
Nawaz Sharif lauded the minister for courageously and effectively
highlighting the stance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), news channels reported.
He said the PML-N believed in freedom of media and discussion
on television channels regarding the court verdict on Panama Papers
case was validation of the PML-N’s stance.
