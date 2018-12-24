Nawaz given 7-year jail in Al-Azizia case, acquitted in Flagship reference

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):The Accountability Court Monday gave seven-year imprisonment sentence to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference and acquitted him in the Flagship Investment case.

The court also disqualified Nawaz Sharif for 10 years to hold any public office, besides imposing fines of Rs 1.5 billion and $25 million.

Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik announced the judgments that were reserved on December 19. Nawaz Sharif, who was present in the court room, was arrested by the officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).