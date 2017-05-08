Nawaz felicitates French President-elect Emmanuel Jean Michel Frederic Macron

PARIS, May 8, (APP): Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, and on his own behalf has conveyed his heartiest congratulations to Emmanuel Jean Michel Frederic Macron, President-elect of the French Republic on his historic election as the President of the French Republic.

According to Pakistan Embassy, France, the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that Emmanuel Jean Michel Frederic Macron’s election as President of France was the measure of the trust reposed by the people of France in his inspiring leadership and progressive vision.

Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed his confidence that the existing

friendly ties between Pakistan and France would continue to grow under his dynamic leadership.

The Prime Minister said that he would look forward to working closely

with him in the years ahead.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also extended his good wishes to the

personal health and happiness to the President elect of France, and for the well-being and prosperity of the people of France.