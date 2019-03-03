LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP):Punjab Information and Culture Minister Punjab Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan Sunday said the political isolation and ignominy for PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif were brought about by his daughter Mariyum Safdar and former minister Pervaiz Rashid.

The minister, in a statement, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had fallen from the office due to poor advisors like Pervaiz Rashid and Mariyum Safdar. “Pervaiz Rashid is an eternal enemy of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has made his living by criticizing the premier”.

He alleged that Pervaiz Rashid was a hypocrite who had harboured ill-will against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and its chief.

Chohan said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being criticized by his people due to peace diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The world leaders and international media heaped praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan for his political sagacity and efforts for durable world peace, but Pervaiz Rashid had lost his senses in his enmity of the prime minister, he added.