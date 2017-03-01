Nawaz elected Chairman of 13th ECO summit

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): The 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit elected Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif its Chairman here Wednesday.

The summit is focusing on enhanced economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

All the ten member states including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan besides a special representative from China are participating in the summit. Afghanistan is represented by its Ambassador in Islamabad.

In 1985, the ECO was established by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey to promote economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among the member states.

ECO is the successor organization of Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) which remained in existence since 1964 up to 1979. In 1992, the organization was expanded to include seven new members, namely: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.