Nawaz determined to change nation’s fate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League

(N) and former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday

expressed resolve of his party to change country’s fate by putting

it on the fast track of economic development.

Addressing the party workers who had gathered to welcome his

Lahore-bound caravan at Sohawa, the former prime minister said that with

the support of the people, he would change the destiny of the

country.

He said that with the support of the people, the drama of

ousters of an elected prime ministers would also be stopped for

ever.

“Why I have been disqualified when there is no corruption

charge against me”, he asked.

He observed that disqualification of an elected prime minister was

in fact disqualification of millions of voters.

“This is their (voters’) disqualification case that I want to

plead,” he added.