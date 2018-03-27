Nawaz and daughter denied whereas darling Imran granted exemption : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media outside the Ehtsab Court here Tuesday said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with his family members was appearing in the court three to four times during a week in deference to the law and constitution but he and his daughter were denied exemption from court appearance for going to London to enquire after the health of his wife and mother respectively, whereas the court in the next room granted exemption to the darling Imran Khan who was a culprit in a case of terrorism for attacking a police SSP, the parliament and the PTV headquarters, for going out of the city.

Marriyum said that the entire nation had witnessed how the parliament and PTV were attacked.

The minister also pointed out that the case file of another darling Asif Ali Zardari had gone missing from the office of NAB. She said that the entire world knew that during PPP rule the hands of Zardari were on the pockets of others.

Marriyum said that after having failed to find any corroborative evidence of corruption against Nawaz Sharif, who twice served as the Chief Minister of Punjab and had the distinction of thrice serving as Prime Minister of Pakistan, reference after reference were being filed against him.

She said that in spite of crying hoarse to dub Nawaz Sharif as the biggest culprit, they had failed to establish anything against him. Referring to Wajid Zia, the minister said that he was not a witness in the case as his status was that of a collector and an agent.

The minister said that Imran Khan was having fits of lying and in that state of mind he acted like a loose-cannon without realizing the implications of what he was saying, which was very deplorable.

She said that few months were left in the general election and if he did not change his attitude and behavior, the people would give him a befitting answer.

Marriyum observed that Imran Khan every day tried to copy Maryam Nawaz adding that it was God who blessed some people to serve the masses whereas Imran was only fated to churn out lies.