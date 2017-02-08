Nawaz congratulates Shehbaz over 84% completion of Bhikki project

LAHORE, Feb 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Wednesday congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif over 84 per cent completion of work on 1180 MW Bhikki
Power Project at Sheikhupura.
Addressing a gathering after reviewing the pace of
progress of the Bhikki Power Plant, he said when he and Chief
Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited the site of the project about
15 months ago, there were only fields everywhere.
He said he was now surprised over the pace of work as 84
per cent project had been completed. That was the fruit of
round the clock hard work of the chief minister and his team,
he added and congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for that achievement
and for setting a new example of speedy completion of projects.
The Prime Minister said Insha Allah, he would visit the project
along with Shehbaz Sharif next month to inaugurate its first
turbine.