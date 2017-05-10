Nawaz condoles with Rafiq Tarar

LAHORE, May 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Wednesday visited the residence of former president Muhammad
Rafiq Tarar and condoled with him over the demise of his
son-in-law, DIG Major (R) Mubashir-Ullah here.
The PM was accompanied by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and
Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir during the visit.
He was received by the former president and State Minister for
National Health Services and Regulation Saira Afzal Tarar.
The premier expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise
of Major (R) Mubashir-Ullah and offered Fateha for the departed soul.
He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace
and grant sustenance to the family to bear the loss.
