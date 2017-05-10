Nawaz condoles with Rafiq Tarar

LAHORE, May 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Wednesday visited the residence of former president Muhammad

Rafiq Tarar and condoled with him over the demise of his

son-in-law, DIG Major (R) Mubashir-Ullah here.

The PM was accompanied by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and

Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir during the visit.

He was received by the former president and State Minister for

National Health Services and Regulation Saira Afzal Tarar.

The premier expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise

of Major (R) Mubashir-Ullah and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace

and grant sustenance to the family to bear the loss.