Nawaz coming back for supremacy of law: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, July 12 (APP)::Former foreign minister and PML-N backed candidate for NA-73 Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presented himself before the court for supremacy of the Constitution and law.

He was addressing a public gathering at Talwara Mughlain. He said that Nawaz Sharif was returning to the country for supremacy of the law. He is the only prime minister of Pakistan who appeared before the court for about 122 times.

He said that no one was above the law and Nawaz was facing imprisonment due to great love of the people. He said that people would cast their votes in favour of the PML-N on July 25.

The PML-N backed candidate for PP-36, Chaudhry Muhammad Akraam also addressed the gathering.