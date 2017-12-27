Nawaz chairs party meeting

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, President

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a party consultative

meeting at Jati Umra to review the current political situation

in the country.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz

Sadiq, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Nawaz, Daniyal Aziz, Talal

Chaudhry, Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Irfan Siddiqi.

The meeting decided to launch mass contact campaign for next

elections and holding of Nawaz Sharif’s public meeting at Kot Momin on Dec 31.