Nawaz bail plea on medical grounds, rejected on legal grounds: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Islamabad High Court decision to reject Nawaz Sharif’ bail plea was based on legal grounds. Talking to media persons after attending a conference on “Occupied Kashmir:

The victim of State and Societal Coercion,” the minister said if the prisoners were allowed to go abroad on medical grounds, a precedent would be set and half the of inmates, would have to be released.

He said that Nawaz Sharif thrice remained Prime Minister but he could not build a single hospital where he could be given medical treatment and still he wanted to be elected prime minister once again.

The minister said that NAB prosecutor contested the case well and the court rejected the bail plea on merit. He said that the all the NAB cases in the courts were filed during the previous government and PTI had nothing to do with them.

All the management of NAB was appointed during the PML-N government and the PTI regime did not recruit a single person in the accountability watchdog,he added.

He said in the previous regime, the State Bank Governor, National Bank President and SECP chairman were apparently partners of the PML leadership in alleged money laundering. If there is any amendment in the NAB law, then it will be to further strengthen the NAB, not to give relief to the looters and plunderers of the national wealth, he said adding that accountability process was being carried out across the board and no discrimination was being done with the opposition.

He said that some leaders from PTI have also been arrested in accountability case. He said he had respect for Naeem ul Haq and has no personal problem with him.To a question, he said that Indian Prime Minister Modi should contest on election performance, not on war mongering against Pakistan.

He said that Sindh hospitals were five-star hotels for the rich and influential people but ‘hell’ for the poor people of the province.

Earlier while addressing the conference, the Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Pakistan was desirous of peace with India but said state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir, must stop immediately.

He said India has turned Kashmir into most militarized territory of the world with one soldier for every 10 Kashmiris but it has failed to coerce Kashmiris who have been giving unprecedented sacrifices for the grant of right to self-determination.

He said that Kashmir was never part of India in the past and it will never be its part in future as well. He said that Kashmiris will have to be given their due rights like the free people of the world.

The Minister for Information said Pakistan has repeatedly offered talks to

India which has always shunned the offer by showing stubbornness.

He said that Pakistan and India have fought three wars on Kashmir but the issue could not be resolved, and the only way to resolve the long-standing dispute was through the dialogue.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated during his

visit of Saudi Arabia that Pakistan wanted stability in Afghanistan and normalization of relations with India as this would open new vistas of opportunities in the region.

Pakistan was ready to take two steps if India takes one steps for normalization of bilateral relations, the minister said.