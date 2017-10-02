Nawaz appears before NAB court

ISLAMABAD Oct 2 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Monday appeared before the Accountability Court in references framed against him on corruption charges.

It was second appearance of Nawaz Sharif before the

Accountability Court headed by Judge Muhammad Bashir. However,

children of Nawaz Sharif and son-in-law could not appear before the

court due to illness of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is under treatment

in London for cancer.

The court postponed indictment of Nawaz Sharif as other

accused were not present. Therefore, the court issued non-bail able

warrants of Hassan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz as well as son-in-law

Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar.

After hearing the arguments from lawyer of Nawaz Sharif and

NAB prosecutor, the court adjourned the hearing till October 12.

Meanwhile, hearing on application by Nawaz Sharif for exempting from

personal appearance in the court, could not be conducted.